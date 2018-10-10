Kansas City police in standoff with suspects after pizza delivery driver shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say two suspects are holed up in a home on the east side after the shooting of a pizza delivery driver.

Officers responded to the area of East 36th Street and Brooklyn Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim told officers that he was delivering pizza when two suspects tried to rob him and one of the suspects shot him in the leg.

Witnesses told police that the suspects fled to a nearby house.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.