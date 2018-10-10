KC mom furious after 15-year-old son, friends shot over basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City mom is fuming and with good reason.

“I’m angry, frustrated, all of the above. I mean this was just senseless,” said the mom who asked FOX4 to conceal her identity.

One minute last Friday night, her 15-year-old son was having fun, playing basketball at Harris Park near East 40th and Wayne.

However, after the game, her 10th grader, his 15- and 16-year-old buddies were all shot on the basketball court.

”He told me he was in the house of a neighbor and then he called me. He said he had never seen those two guys before. Guns need to be off the streets. These were innocent kids just playing basketball,” the KC mom said.

The teens told police two guys, who looked to be between 16 and 21 years old, walked up and joined in the game.

According to a police report, the two strangers apparently got mad because they lost the basketball game and said, “Ya’ll think it’s a game?”

One of the guys then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. The other revealed a black and blue rifle. Both then shot the three boys and ran.

”And that is what a normal kid is supposed to do, go outside, be in the neighborhood, ride a bike, play basketball with friends. Apparently they can’t do that in the urban community, and it’s a shame,” the concerned mom said.

”Everyone in our neighborhood was talking about it, and the apparent dispute on the court. It’s a miracle that those kids didn't die. We just need to come together, stand up against all this violent and stop being silent,” neighbor Gloria Roby said.

According to a police report, after the triple shooting, the two shooters ran down the street and may have hopped in a waiting white Jeep. Police are still investigating and searching for the suspects.

”I just hope they can catch them. They need to face charges. That bullet is still in my son’s buttocks right now, but we’re just grateful and blessed because he isn’t letting this keep him down. He’s still going to school,” the KC mom said.

