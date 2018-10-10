KC nonprofit sending supplies, volunteers to help Hurricane Michael victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- When a storm like Hurricane Michael hits, people need more than just food and water. Sometimes survival depends on other important supplies.

That's where Kansas City's Heart to Heart International steps in.

"This is the mobile medical unit. It is a four-bay patient treatment center. It`s like a small emergency room on wheels," said Kim Carroll, president of Heart to Heart International.

Carroll said the vehicle filled with medical supplies is one of four trucks headed to Florida following Hurricane Michael. They're also taking personal hygiene kits.

"People will have lost their homes, will be injured. People who are already sick may find themselves in even worse medical condition," she said.

A team of 13 volunteers -- physicians, paramedics, nurses, logistics staff -- are also headed down to the panhandle.

"We go because we care, and we represent Kansas City when we`re there. We`ve very proud to be a Kansas City-based organization. When we respond, we take all of Kansas City with us," Carroll said.

If you'd like to donate to Heart to Heart, the easiest way is to text "HM" to 41444. You can also visit their website.