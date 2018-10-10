KCPD says missing man with Alzheimer’s disease found at hospital

*Update: Police said Clarence Taylor was found at a local hospital*

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said Clarence Taylor has not been seen since Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Someone last spotted him leaving his home near 32nd and Olive at 7 a.m. It is unclear where is was going or wearing.

Family told police Taylor walks with a limp and has his right ear pierced.

His family added that they are concerned for his safety and he has been without medication that he needs.

If you see Taylor, please call Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.