FOX4 Forecast: Expect mist, drizzle & clouds this morning

Posted 4:30 am, October 10, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 05:52AM, October 10, 2018

Temperatures will be falling today into the 50s and that is where we will stay into the afternoon! Skies will be cloudy this morning with mist & drizzle possible but later today we'll have increasing sunshine. Rain chances return again soon and we are tracking it for you in the update here.

