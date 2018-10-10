FOX4 Forecast: Expect mist, drizzle & clouds this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be falling today into the 50s and that is where we will stay into the afternoon! Skies will be cloudy this morning with mist & drizzle possible but later today we'll have increasing sunshine. Rain chances return again soon and we are tracking it for you in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page