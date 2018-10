Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The southbound lanes of Highway 71 at Bannister Road are back open after a multi-vehicle crash completely shutdown the highway Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. causing traffic to back up for about five miles. The scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

🚨Breaking: SB 71 Hwy @ Bannister Rd. is completely shutdown after a multiple vehicle crash. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/Z1kjmkyzJp — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 10, 2018