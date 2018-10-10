Watch: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t say “no” to Ray-Pec senior’s invite to prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Less than two days after a senior at Ray-Pec High School threw a pass to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inviting him to her prom, he responded, and he didn't say, "no."

During the Chiefs Wednesday news conference Mahomes told reporters that he had seen CeeCee Campbell's invite, and he's not opposed to the idea.

"I saw the video," Mahomes told a room packed with reporters. "My mom actually sent it to me. It's awesome to see her and all the things that she's done throughout the community and in the classroom. We'll see if whenever April comes around if we can make it happen."

See his response in the video player above.

The 17-year-old who has arthrogryposis, which limits her mobility from the neck down, posted a video to Facebook Monday asking Mahomes to be her date.

In the video, which was viewed more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours, Campbell asked Mahomes to "tackle prom" with her.

"I am in the A+ program, I make good grades and I am very involved in our community, which I know you are as well," Campbell said while making her case for Mahomes.

Campbell told FOX4 she's been a Chiefs fan her entire life and has been attending games since she was just three years old.

"My whole life l, I’ve felt like sort of an outcast because of my disability," Campbell said. "To have Patrick Mahomes as my date to prom would make me feel like all the normal girls who get their dream proms."

Her prom is April 6, 2019 at Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence. She hopes Mahomes will join her.

See her pitch to Mahomes below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video