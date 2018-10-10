Young woman stabbed to death while trying to be peacemaker in argument over boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman in her 20s was stabbed to death late Tuesday in Kansas City during an apparent argument over a boyfriend.

Police said it happened just after 11:20 p.m. at Canyon Creek Apartments near 93rd and Bales.

Investigators believe the victim was trying to stop an argument between a woman who arrived at the apartment in a red Kia with two men and another woman.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.