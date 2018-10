× $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Kansas for Wednesday night’s drawing woke up $1 million richer.

The Kansas Lottery said the winner’s numbers matched all five white balls drawn.

Those numbers are:

8

23

27

42

60

PB: 7

According to the Kansas Lottery the winner purchased their ticket in northeast Kansas.