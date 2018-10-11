× Food Network star Guy Fieri to open restaurant at KC Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is set to open a taco restaurant in the Power & Light District next year.

The Cordish Company, which manages KC Power & Light, made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are always excited to announce new tenants, but today’s announcement is particularly special,” said Nick Benjamin, Executive Director of the Power & Light District. “The combination of one of the nation’s premier chefs and personalities, who has a long history with Kansas City; a brand new concept for Kansas City, the synergy of Guy with the energy of KC Live!, has us all extremely excited for 2019. Downtown has been on a great run, and bringing Guy Fieri’s energy and talent into the mix will only grow our momentum.”

The restaurant is set to open in the space previously occupied by Cleaver and Cork, which closed this month.

In a press release Fieri said that the menu would focus on taco dishes, “Let me just put it this way: If you like to party, and you like tacos, this is gonna be your kinda dive!”

Fieri owns several restaurants, including several on the east coast and on Carnival cruise ships. This will be his first restaurant location in the Midwest.

Menu items and an opening date are expected to be announced later this year.