Four metro animal shelters team up for massive weekend adoption event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Area animal shelters on both sides of the state line are teaming up this weekend to clear the kennels.

Fall usually means animal intakes at KC Pet Project slow down, but Tori Fugate, the director of marketing and communication for the shelter, said they’re seeing the opposite and it’s draining resources.

“In the last 48 hours, we’ve had 72 animals arrive,” Fugate said. “Sixty of those were dogs, so we are full to the brim. A lot of them have been strays, seized for cruelty reasons and are here, and we have taken in a lot of owner surrenders as well.”

Adoption counselors at Great Plains SPCA said they’re dealing with a similar situation -- but different circumstances.

“We see an influx of animals coming into our facilities during the winter months. So we’re going to have to clear the shelters, so we can make room for that,” said Nate Meador, president and CEO of the shelter.

That’s why the two organizations are partnering with Wayside Waifs and the Lawrence Humane Society this weekend to have 1,000 dogs and cats adopted.

“We’re positive we can meet that,” Meador said. “It’s a higher goal than we’ve had in the year’s past. We’ve always done 800-900.”

The weekend event is called KC Mega Match. All pets at the four animal shelters will be up for adoption for just $25.

“For us and for all of our shelters, this is just the perfect time for adoptions to happen,” Meador said.

This is the 7th year animal shelters in the metro have held this type of event. You can find more information on times and locations, click or tap here.