Grandview Fire Department investigating series of arson fires

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Fire Department is investigating a series of fires they believe were intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to a car fire in the 3400 block of Main Street around midnight on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two vehicles burning in a field.

Minutes later, two buildings caught fire near 3600 Robinson Pike Road. No one was inside the buildings and no firefighters were injured.

Each fire is being investigated as arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department at (816)-316-4900 or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-7766.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 available for information leading to an arrest.