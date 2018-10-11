How to make Sierra Grill’s delicious BLTE

Sierra Grill’s BLTE Recipe

Ingredients:

To make the Aioli:

8oz egg yolk

18oz canola oil

Juice from 1 lemon

5tbs garlic

.5oz water

salt to taste

1tbs Dijon mustard

Combine all ingredients in food processor, then slowly add oil until fully emulsified.

Sandwich:

Pork belly (1ea skin off pork belly) evenly coated with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Place in smoker at 250 degrees, for 5-7hrs or until done.

Toasted Farm to Market Egg Bun

Swiss Cheese

Spring salad Mix

Directions:

Place spring mix on bottom bun, top with smoked pork belly, Swiss cheese, then a fried egg.

Spread house aioli on top bun.

Serve open faced.

