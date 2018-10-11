Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

How to make Sierra Grill’s delicious BLTE

Posted 6:23 am, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20AM, October 11, 2018

Sierra Grill’s BLTE Recipe

Ingredients:

To make the Aioli:

  • 8oz egg yolk
  • 18oz canola oil
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 5tbs garlic
  • .5oz water
  • salt to taste
  • 1tbs Dijon mustard

Combine all ingredients in food processor, then slowly add oil until fully emulsified.

Sandwich:

  • Pork belly (1ea skin off pork belly) evenly coated with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Place in smoker at 250 degrees, for 5-7hrs or until done.
  • Toasted Farm to Market Egg Bun
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Spring salad Mix

Directions:

  • Place spring mix on bottom bun, top with smoked pork belly, Swiss cheese, then a fried egg.
  • Spread house aioli on top bun.
  • Serve open faced.

