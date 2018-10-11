How to make Sierra Grill’s delicious BLTE

Sierra Grill’s BLTE Recipe
Ingredients:
To make the Aioli:
- 8oz egg yolk
- 18oz canola oil
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 5tbs garlic
- .5oz water
- salt to taste
- 1tbs Dijon mustard
Combine all ingredients in food processor, then slowly add oil until fully emulsified.
Sandwich:
- Pork belly (1ea skin off pork belly) evenly coated with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Place in smoker at 250 degrees, for 5-7hrs or until done.
- Toasted Farm to Market Egg Bun
- Swiss Cheese
- Spring salad Mix
Directions:
- Place spring mix on bottom bun, top with smoked pork belly, Swiss cheese, then a fried egg.
- Spread house aioli on top bun.
- Serve open faced.
