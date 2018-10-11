Johnson County’s upgraded election software gets approved to prevent delay in results

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County’s Election Office has received state and federal approval to use upgraded software for the November election, hoping to prevent another massive delay in reporting results.

In the August primary, election results weren’t available until the morning after Election Day. Johnson County election officials blamed the software for the delay.

The county’s voting system vendor, Election Systems and Software, said the reporting software was constantly and unnecessarily refreshing statistics before vote totals had been completed.

After fixing the problem in late August, the company received the federal approval on Oct. 4 and the state approval for the software upgrade on Oct. 11.

The election office said it tested the upgraded software with the August primary votes, and now it will be used this November for the general election.

Election worker training begins next week, and then Johnson County residents will cast their votes on Nov. 6.

