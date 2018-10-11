Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Jolie Justus announces run for KC mayor, bringing total number of candidates back to 9

Posted 11:19 am, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:59AM, October 11, 2018

KC city councilperson Jolie Justus announced Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 that she will run for KC mayor.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City City Councilperson Jolie Justus announced Thursday that she is running for Kansas City mayor.

Her announcement came a little more than a week after Jason Kander said he’s no longer running for Kansas City mayor to focus on his health.

Justus currently represents Kansas City’s 4th District. She’s served in her role since 2015.

Her announcement once again brings the number of candidates running for Kansas City mayor to nine.

The other candidates for Kansas City mayor include five others already on the City Council: Quinton Lucas, Scott Wagner, Jermaine Reed, Alissia Canady, and Scott Taylor. Rita Berry, Phil Glynn and Steve Miller round out the list of remaining candidates.

