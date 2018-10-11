× KC police looking for woman they want to talk to about deadly stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are trying to locate a woman they’d like to speak to about a deadly stabbing.

KCPD said they’d like to Heaven Redick, 18, in connection to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night and are asking for the public’s help to find her.

A woman in her 20s was stabbed to death late Tuesday in Kansas City during an apparent argument over a boyfriend. Police said it happened just after 11:20 p.m. at Canyon Creek Apartments near 93rd and Bales.

Investigators believe the victim was trying to stop an argument between a woman who arrived at the apartment in a red Kia with two men and another woman.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

