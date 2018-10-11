Large military plane makes surprise visit to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you saw a strange plane in the sky Thursday afternoon, you weren’t alone.

A KC-10 Extender Tanker from the 305th Air Mobility Wing in Lakehurst, New Jersey, stopped at the Kansas City International Airport for some drills.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the tanker, which is used to fuel other aircraft in flight, stopped by KCI unexpectedly.

“It was a surprise to have such a large visitor in the pattern today. It sure made for an interesting sight because it was such a large plane,” he said.

We had a very large surprise visitor in the pattern today doing touch & goes! A KC-10 Extender Tanker from 305th Air Mobility Wing! Joint Base McGuire-Dix is in Lakehurst, N.J. Thanks for stopping in today, sort of ;-) ! #KC #Avgeek #Militaryhttps://t.co/JQUuMX9PS0 pic.twitter.com/WaoSNnMVpW — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) October 11, 2018