× Lawsuit accuses KCK police detective of extorting sexual favors, fabricating evidence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a former KCK police detective extorted sexual favors from poor black women, coercing them into providing false evidence.

The lawsuit also says current KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler knew it was all happening.

Filed by Lamonte McIntyre and Rose Lee McIntyre, the lawsuit alleges that KCK Det. Roger Golubski tried to force Rose into a sexual relationship. When she refused, he framed her son, Lamonte, for murder.

The lawsuit alleges that KCK police supervisors, including Golubski’s former partner Ziegler, knew about the abuse.

Lamonte McIntyre was released from prison in 2017 after serving time for a 1994 double homicide that he didn’t commit.

Golubski retired from law enforcement in 2016.

The KCK Police Department said Thursday evening that they are reviewing the lawsuit and will release a comment Friday.