Nearly $25,000 donated to Red Cross hurricane relief through FOX4, Price Chopper drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 wants to thank you for all your generosity for the victims of Hurricane Florence last month.

People across the metro donated nearly $25,000 through a partnership between FOX4 and Price Chopper. Shoppers at Price Chopper were able to add the donations at the register.

The money raised goes to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts.

Hurricane Florence rolled ashore last month in the Carolinas with howling winds and a terrifying storm surge. The hurricane unloaded heavy rain, flattened trees, chewed up roads and knocked out power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses.

North and South Carolina residents are still recovering from the hurricane and resulting flooding.