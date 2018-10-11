Man in his 30s found dead by truck outside apartment complex south of Waldo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man in his 30s is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of Waldo Heights Apartments early Thursday.

Investigators said the shooting, which has been classified as a homicide, happened around 7:50 a.m. at the complex near 81st and Campbell.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots, but when they looked outside, they did not see anything. Someone later found the victim near a white truck.

Police have not released any further victim or suspect information. They did say they are looking for a dark colored-Chevrolet Malibu that was dirty. Investigators said a vehicle matching that description left the scene shortly after the shooting. Police told FOX4 they're not classifying this as a suspect vehicle, they just want to talk with the driver and find out if they saw what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you may be eligible for a $10,000 reward. You can remain anonymous.