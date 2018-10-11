Silver Alert issued in Miami County for missing 78-year-old woman

MIAMI COUNTY, Mo. — Miami County officials are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who didn’t make it to her destination when she left her home Wednesday.

Hazel Phillips was reported missing Wednesday night. Her family said they last spoke to her Tuesday night when she told them she was going to Drexel, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the 78-year-old didn’t make it to Drexel, and they’ve issued a Silver Alert as they search for her.

Phillips is known to drive a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu with the Kansas license plate 450-HLB.

She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. It’s unknown what Phillips is wearing.

Officials say Phillips might be suffering from medical conditions that could be a safety concern. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said she might be in the Paola or Osawatomie area.

If you see Phillips, please call 911 or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232.