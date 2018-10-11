Slow cooker light & creamy black bean chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 cups salsa

1- 15 oz can black beans

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 packet low sodium taco seasoning

1/2 cup Mexican Blend Cheese

1/3 cup light sour cream

Directions:

Spray your slow cooker with a non-stick spray and place the chicken in the bottom. Add the broth, salsa, black beans, corn, and taco seasoning. Stir together. Cover and cook on low for about 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked. Then, remove the chicken, allow to cool and pull apart into smaller bite-sized pieces. Add back to the mixture and then add the cheese and light sour cream to the mixture and stir until thoroughly melted.

Serve with brown rice or quinoa.

