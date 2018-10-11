Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 in Overland Park, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The families of two young men killed in a hit-and-run crash in Overland Park might be one step closer to answers.

A 45-year-old man has been booked into the Johnson County jail for failure to stop at an accident resulting in death. That man, sources say, is the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr and 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey.

Police said on Saturday the driver of dark Honda van struck Siebuhr's vehicle and sent it spinning across the median of 151st Street into the path of Bloskey's vehicle. Then the van drove off, fleeing the area.

On Tuesday, police said they found that van, and now sources tell FOX4 the driver is in custody. FOX4 is not releasing the man's name until formal charges are filed.