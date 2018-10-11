Wonderscope Children’s Museum hopes to open new $15 million facility in south KC by late 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A world class children's museum is about to be built in Kansas City and on Thursday, they revealed what it will look like.

Wonderscope Children's Museum currently sits inside a 60-year-old elementary school in Shawnee. They hope to soon move into a brand new building at the Red Bridge Shopping Center in south Kansas City.

It will have nine new large exhibits for the kids to interact, play and learn - as well as an outdoor exhibit. And the new museum will be twice as big as the current one.

The total cost is $15 million, and they are only halfway there with fundraising. Wonderscope staff say this kind of world-class children's museum is needed here.

"This is how kids learn," executive director Roxanne Hill said. "It's through play. And every other major city has a fabulous children's museum to help the next generation grow and play and learn and that's what we're missing. We have a good museum here but it's not great and we're about to make it really great."

They plan to break ground on the Museum next March with hopes of opening up by the end of next year.

Here's what the new museum will look like when complete: