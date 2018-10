KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police need your help to catch a suspected penguin thief.

Police tweeted out a photograph of a man they want to question in the disappearance of a blue plastic penguin. The penguin was last seen in the 200 block of West 9th Street just before 4 a.m. Sept. 23.

The penguins belong to the 21c Museum Hotel as part of an interactive art exhibit for guests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the property crimes division at 816-234-5515.

We'd like to speak w/ man in 1st pic about the theft of a #KCPenguin (2nd pic) One was stolen in 200 block of W. 9th St. about 3:54 a.m. on 9/23. Call Central Property Crimes Section, 234-5515, if you recognize him. (FYI, man in 2nd pic is @MayorSlyJames. He's innocent.) pic.twitter.com/1twTQYbwq0 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 12, 2018