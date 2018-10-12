Kansas City ER doctors seeing more patients due to electric scooter injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency room doctors are seeing more patients coming in due to electric scooter injuries.

“What I’ve heard from patients is that when they`re riding them, it doesn't take much to wreck them,” said Aaron Kaus, an emergency medicine physician with St. Luke’s Hospital.

Companies like Bird and Lime brought electric scooters to the metro a few months ago, and ever since, there's been an uptick in scooter-related injuries.

Now, doctors are recommending you read the fine print from the companies when it comes to safety.

“We have seen an uptick in the number of injuries that have come in saying they were riding the scooters at the time of the injury,” Kaus said.

Although electric scooters are convenient, doctors are warning they can be dangerous -- and are urging users to use caution.

“Whenever you ride a bicycle, scooter or motorcycle, or any type of potentially dangerous activity, I think it`s wise to wear a helmet,” Kaus added.

Kaus said there's been a spike in visits from people injured from scooter-related accidents.

“We`re seeing facial injuries, head injuries, lacerations, extremity injuries,” he said.

Kansas City police are taking new measures to crack down on the problems, hoping to keep you safe.

“Both on the city`s website and on our website, there`s information about safety riding scooters. We`ve put out social media posts and things like that, hopefully to remind people about the dangers of riding on the sidewalk and riding without a helmet as well,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

“You`re not protected. So if you do wreck them, you don`t have airbags. You don`t have car doors or a dash board or a seat belt to help protect you,” Kaus said.

He said most of the injuries doctors are seeing come when people hit a crack in the sidewalk, a pothole or an uneven surface.

“These are motorized vehicles. You are traveling probably anywhere from 10-15 mph,” Kaus said.

Doctors added that most patients are treated and sent home the same day.