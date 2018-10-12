Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

FOX4 Forecast: Raw and Rainy

Posted 5:20 am, October 12, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 05:47AM, October 12, 2018

Grab the rain gear for Friday... We are expecting a raw and rainy day! Soggy conditions wind down into the afternoon and we are drying out just in time for those Friday Night High School football games. Just make sure you layer up because it's going to be cold! We will warm up for Saturday before more rain returns Sunday. We're tracking that for you in the updated Long Ranger here.

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page