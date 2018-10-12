× Missing 78-year-old Miami County woman found dead in vehicle pulled from flood waters

PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX4 that a missing 78-year-old woman has been found dead.

Authorities found Hazel Phillips inside her vehicle near Hospital Drive south of 327th Street Friday morning.

According to deputies, someone noticed the roof of a silver car showing after flood waters in the area receded and alerted authorities.

Osawatomie Fire Department pulled the car from the water and determined it belonged to Phillips. Phillips was still inside.

Phillips’ family reported her missing Wednesday. They said they last spoke to her Tuesday night when she told them she was going to Drexel, Missouri, on Wednesday morning.

38.572235 -94.879129