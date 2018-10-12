The secret behind the Chiefs wins–the magical mullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What started as a Chiefs Training Camp joke, may be helping their success on the football field.

Offensive lineman Jordan Devey not only told FOX4 that he has the "sweetest mullet on the team," but it may be helping the team win games.

"Originally it was just a training camp deal, and then we had a little good luck going on the first week of the season. So, I was like, 'well I can't--we've got good momentum,' and I'm a little superstitious with it so it's staying as long as we're rolling the way we are."

Devey played in nine games last season for the Chiefs and will start Sunday against the Patriots in place of Laurent Duverney-Tardif, who fractured his fibula in this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Devey talk about his magical mullet.