University of Oregon cross country runner with cerebral palsy is breaking barriers

EUGENE, Ore. — A runner from the University of Oregon just made history.

When Justin Gallegos crossed the finish line at a cross country race last weekend a Nike representative greeted him and surprised him with a special offer–an endorsement deal with popular athletic brand, according to a video Elevation Om published to YouTube.

Gallegos is now the first professional Nike athlete in history with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle and motor function.

“I’m still kinda in shock that it happened,” Gallegos said. “You don’t have to let your disability or physical impairment stop you.”

Gallegos hopes his story will help inspire others.