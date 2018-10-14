× KCPD patrol car T-boned in overnight crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer is recovering after an overnight crash.

Investigators say the officer was driving near 23rd and Van Brunt early Sunday morning when another car T-boned the officer’s cruiser. The cruiser then flipped over.

Two women involved in the crash were checked out for injuries but should recover. The injured officer had to be pulled from the cruiser by a second police officer and was checked out at the hospital for minor injuries.