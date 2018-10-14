One child had a huge impact on one of the most powerful couples in the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — When Priscilla Chan first arrived at Harvard, she felt like a failure. Then volunteering in a low-income housing area inspired her to attend medical school.

Priscilla Chan is married to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. She attended Harvard University and University of California, San Francisco. The couple have two daughters together, Maxima and August.

She now works as a pediatrician and philanthropist. In December 2015, Chan and Zuckerberg pledged to donate 99% of their Facebook shares, valued at $45 billion to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. It’s a political action company that focuses on health and education. Zuckerberg has stated he wants to get rid of all diseases in his lifetime.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy placed the couple at the top of its list of 50 most generous American philanthropists for 2013.

Chan is considered to have had a strong influence on the philanthropy of her husband. She was one of six nominated for The San Francisco Chronicle’s third annual Visionary of the Year award in March 2017. The award honors leaders who strive to make the world a better place and also drive change by employing new, innovative business practices.