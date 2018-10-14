Practicing what he preaches: a New Orleans teenager in the pulpit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - One student at Holy Cross School in New Orleans is always busy, especially on Sunday.

At Holy Cross School, three times a week, the boys are back to study science.

One of the seniors on the front line of chemistry class combat is Nick Ramsey.

Nick Ramsey says, "if you have a problem like three or four steps, you mess up, throw your whole problem off."

WGNO features reporter Wild Bill Wood asked Ramsey, "this is a required class and one of your favorites but not really your calling?"

His calling is across town. It's at New Orleans Greater Liberty Baptist Church.

Right here is where Nick Ramsey is in a quiet corner. He's doing his homework. He's practicing what's he about to preach.

Eighteen-year-old Nick Ramsey is a high school student and the oldest of five brothers.

And, by the way, he is a Baptist preacher.

Wild Bill asks the kid in the pulpit, "what's the reaction when people see that you are up there in the pulpit as the preacher?"

Nick Ramsey says, "some people laugh, some people say, is that a young man up there and how old is he, so you get a lot of mixed emotions."

He made the move to the pulpit when he was just fifteen. Already on his religious resume was being in the choir, an usher, even a deacon.

He's got God, now all he's got to do is graduate high school then head to seminary.

Nick says, "I'm looking forward to crying happy tears and sad tears."

That's when he starts doing weddings and funerals.

His message on this Sunday morning, this is only a test, this "life" is only a test.

If this sermon is his test, Wild Bill says, Nick Ramsey gets an "A".

Better go ahead and make that, an A-Men.