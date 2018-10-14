× Suspect in KCMO homicide in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a young Kansas City woman in a deadly stabbing.

Heaven Redick, 18, surrendered to police in connection to a stabbing that happened Tuesday night. Prosecutors say Alaysia Nelson, 18, was stabbed to death during an apparent argument over a boyfriend. This happened at Canyon Creek Apartments near 93rd and Bales.

Court papers indicate that Redick had been arguing with Nelson via text messages before the stabbing.

Prosecutors indicated Sunday that they asked for a $250,000 bond.