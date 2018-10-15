Easy roasted cauliflower chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups almond milk, unsweetened
- 2 Tbsp vegetable bouillon
- 2 cups water
- 1 tsp thyme, dried
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2 drops liquid smoke optional
- 1/4 tsp adobo sauce optional
Directions:
-
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Trim cauliflower into chunks and discard stalk. Place cauliflower, chopped onion and garlic cloves on cookie sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine.
-
Roast for 20 minutes or until tender and golden.
-
Place almond milk, water and vegetable bouillon powder in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in roasted cauliflower and onion.
-
Squeeze roasted garlic cloves into the saucepan. Discard the skins.
-
Use a stick blender to achieve desired consistency or ladle into a blender and blend, being careful of the hot soup.
-
Add liquid smoke and/or adobo sauce and stir. Serve warm and enjoy!
