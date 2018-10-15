Please enable Javascript to watch this video Easy roasted cauliflower chowder Ingredients: 1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cups almond milk, unsweetened

2 Tbsp vegetable bouillon

2 cups water

1 tsp thyme, dried

salt and pepper to taste

2 drops liquid smoke optional

1/4 tsp adobo sauce optional

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Trim cauliflower into chunks and discard stalk. Place cauliflower, chopped onion and garlic cloves on cookie sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender and golden. Place almond milk, water and vegetable bouillon powder in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in roasted cauliflower and onion. Squeeze roasted garlic cloves into the saucepan. Discard the skins. Use a stick blender to achieve desired consistency or ladle into a blender and blend, being careful of the hot soup. Add liquid smoke and/or adobo sauce and stir. Serve warm and enjoy!

