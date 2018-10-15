× Kansas City police searching for missing man with schizophrenia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing man who family says suffers from schizophrenia.

D’arrius Powell was last seen at about 7:45 a.m. Monday leaving the ReDiscover Crisis Center on 12th Street. Powell’s family said they’re concerned for his mental health.

Powell is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray coat with camouflage shoulders, a black shirt and shiny black pants, police say.

Police are asking anyone who sees Powell to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.