KC Forum: Local Author, Breast Cancer and Counseling
2018-40
I host a radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. This week we meet a local author who is making quite a stir with her first book, it is breast cancer awareness month and men can get breast cancer too, and counseling in the
inner-city is helping people take control of their lives.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com