KC to host 2019 US Gymnastics Championship at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sprint Center announced Monday that they will host the 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships.

In addition to all the fans and top gymnasts the event will attract, it is expected to bring approximately 3,000 coaches, judges and club owners to the metro. It is also estimated to have a $5 million local economic impact.

The last time Kansas City hosted this competition was in 1987.

“Kansas City has a great gymnastics community, and we look forward to working with you in the coming months to promote the championship,” David Rudd with USA Gymnastics said while making the announcement.

This championship is a stepping stone for gymnasts on their path to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Kara Eaker, a 15-year-old from Grain Valley, will be one of the many gymnasts competing for a spot on Team USA.

During the announcement, gymnast Laurie Hernandez said she will be competing in this championship. She most recently competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics, appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and released a book.

The championship will run from Aug. 8-11. There is no word yet on when tickets will go on sale.