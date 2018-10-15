FOX4 Forecast: Freeze Warning Until 10am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many saw rain (with some flakes mixing in) some of you saw snowfall last night! It stuck to the grassy and elevated surfaces. This cold air that has settled in has prompted a Freeze Warning until 10am! Bundle up and pad in a little extra time to your morning routine... if your car was outside last night, you might be scraping some frost off of it! Hang in there... A warming trend is ahead in the updated Long Ranger. Check it out in the video forecast above!

