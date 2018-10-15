Lenexa fire leaves 1 person dead, 6 others homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A man is dead and six others are homeless following a fire in Lenexa.

The fire started early Sunday morning. All seven people inside the burning home escaped but a man suffered burns where he later died at an area hospital from his injuries.

Friends of the homeowners are stopping up to help.

"It`s nice to see that other people are stepping up to help, said family friend Joe Procter." We've got friends of friends donating, and fantasy football league members are donating, soccer team members are donating and it`s been the one only positive thing about this, is seeing how people really care and it`s heartwarming to see how much everyone is doing."

The fire remains under investigation, but a Division Chief in Lenexa’s Fire Department says he believes it started in the fireplace and then spread.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.