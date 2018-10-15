Local h.s. football coach surprised with $400 to help his team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hogan Prep Academy's football coach treats his students and his players just like family members and a coach from another school noticed and nominated him for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Eric McIntosh said Coach Phil Lacuola is "one of the greatest coaches here in the Kansas City metro area."

McIntosh said Laculoa is always looking for ways to help the community and his team.

Coach Laculoa thought FOX4 was interviewing him about his athletes when Kathy Quinn and McIntosh surprised him with $400. See the surprise that left his whole team cheering in the video player above.

