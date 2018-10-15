Man dies in shooting near 41st and Garfield in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night in Kansas City.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of 41st and Garfield around 6:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a nearby wooded area suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available. Colon said police do not have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.