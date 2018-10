× OnStar alerts KCPD of rollover crash along 71-Highway, responding officers find one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Monday.

The crash happened along southbound 71-Highway near 75th street at 3:26 a.m.

Kansas City police say OnStar alerted them of the crash.

Responding officers found one person who had been ejected from the vehicle dead. They found the vehicle down an embankment in a thick tree line.