Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on 71 Highway Monday night.

Kansas City police said that a person was struck by a car in the northbound lanes of the highway near 59th Street around 7:30 p.m. Police are still looking for the driver.

The northbound lanes of 71 Highway were closed in the area for several hours. As of about 9:30 p.m., lanes were reopened.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available. Police have not released a vehicle or suspect description at this time.