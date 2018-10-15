× Veteran’s military mementos stolen, wants them back

MOBILE, Ala. — A Mobile veteran served our country overseas more than a decade ago, but the mementos he brought home were stolen.

Carl Sanders Jr. served for four years and had one tour in Iraq.

Most of his memories were packed up in a duffel bag, but it ended up being stolen.

“I don’t regret one second of anything I’ve done serving my country and the people I served with,” he said.

To remember that time in his life he packed up a bag filled with most of his memories. Things like an Iraqi flag and helmet he found on a mission, but most importantly his uniform.

“It’s the boots I lived in, I fought in,” Sanders said. “A soldiers boots and soldiers uniform that’s more important than anything.”

Losing those keepsakes is difficult for Sanders to swallow as he tries to never forget his military service.

“Those things actually reminded me of who I served with, where I’ve been, some of the things we’ve had to do and I don’t ever want to forget that,” Sanders said. “I don’t ever want to let that go.”

While he still has some things, a few pictures and some patches, what was stolen from him goes beyond a uniform.

“I still got a lot of memories in my head, some are hard to remember, some are hard to forget, but as time goes it kind of fades away,” Sanders said. “That’s why I’m glad I do have some of these things, I can always pick up these pictures and look back and always remember.”

While he holds onto what he does have, he hopes the thief realizes what was taken.

“Outside of monetary value things go a lot further than that,” Sanders said. “You never know what something might mean to someone, maybe the smallest little object.”

A soldier’s treasured memories from a half a world away, stolen from a man who served this country.

“God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back,” Sanders said.

From what little he does have left, he is currently putting together a scrapbook for his family so his service is always remembered.