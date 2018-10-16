After teen’s guilty plea, Lee’s Summit mom says she’ll never be over daughter’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One metro teenager waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday.

It's been three years since prosecutors said Joshua Trigg and Trevon Henry, who were ages 13 and 14 at the time, stabbed Tanya Chamberlain at a car wash in Lee's Summit. The 43-year-old woman was killed, then the teens took her body for a joyride in her own car until police found them days later.

"I want to try to move on, but I`ll never be over it,” Genia Fetters, Tanya’s mother, said as she grabbed a tissue to wipe away her tears.

Henry will serve time as an adult despite being just 14 years old when he admitted he helped murder Chamberlain. He pleaded guilty to four charges in total Tuesday, including first-degree murder.

“My daughter was very loving. She would have done anything for those boys. There`s no reason for what happened,” Fetters said.

She said Chamberlain had multiple sclerosis, wasn't very strong and had difficulty walking.

“For them to overkill, 40-something times of stabbing her, and cutting her throat -- it was more than I could handle in court yesterday,” Fetters added. “So I`m sure she just couldn't fight her way off of them."

She referred to what they did to her daughter as a massacre.

“Some of the police officers that were there are still having a very hard time today,” Fetters said. “I couldn't even go identify her. They wouldn't let me. I had to have family members go. I couldn't even have an open casket for my daughter.”

She said Henry didn't even seem remorseful in court.

“Everything was a joke. He never showed that he had any feelings as far as what he did. He never said, 'I'm so sorry that this happened,' or any kind of remorse as far as what he was getting for jail, and I`m sure that will change after he`s sentenced to an adult prison,” Fetters said.

She said her daughter never moved out of Lee's Summit. She felt safe here, graduated from school here. It was her life.

“She was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Fetters said.

Chamberlain also had a teenage son around the same age as the boys who killed her. Fetters hopes there's some silver lining from all of this.

“I hope the boys take something from this. They can learn from this, or other young kids can learn from this, that you have to be responsible for your actions,” Fetters said. “I`ll never get over it. I might learn to deal with it, but it was like somebody put a knife right in my heart.”

Henry's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2019. He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Trigg, now 16, faces the same charges, and also will be tried as an adult next month.