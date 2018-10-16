Easy recipes for pumpkin bread and pumpkin muffins to try at home

Denise's pumpkin bread
1 Can Pumpkin
3 1/3 C flour
1 C oil
2 tsp cinnamon
4 eggs
1 tsp nutmeg
1/2 C water
1 1/2 tsp salt
3 C sugar
2 tsp.baking soda
2 semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Pour batter into 2 greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees
for 1 hr and 15 mins.
Denise's pumpkin cookies
2 C flour
1 C packed brown sugar
1 C quick or old fashioned oats, uncooked
1 C granulated sugar
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 t. baking soda
1 t. vanilla
1 t. cinnamon
1 C pumpkin
1/2 t. salt
1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 C butter (2 sticks), softened
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. Cream butter; gradually add sugars, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Alternate additions of dry ingredients and pumpkin, mixing well after each addition. Stir in chips. Drop cookies onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 16-18 mins, until cookies are firm and lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheet; cool on racks.
