Easy recipes for pumpkin bread and pumpkin muffins to try at home

Denise's pumpkin bread

1 Can Pumpkin

3 1/3 C flour

1 C oil

2 tsp cinnamon

4 eggs

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 C water

1 1/2 tsp salt

3 C sugar

2 tsp.baking soda

2 semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Pour batter into 2 greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees

for 1 hr and 15 mins.

Denise's pumpkin cookies

2 C flour

1 C packed brown sugar

1 C quick or old fashioned oats, uncooked

1 C granulated sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 t. baking soda

1 t. vanilla

1 t. cinnamon

1 C pumpkin

1/2 t. salt

1 C semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 C butter (2 sticks), softened

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; set aside. Cream butter; gradually add sugars, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Alternate additions of dry ingredients and pumpkin, mixing well after each addition. Stir in chips. Drop cookies onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 16-18 mins, until cookies are firm and lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheet; cool on racks.

