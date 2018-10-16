Help keep Kansas City clean by identifying Northland illegal dumper caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City investigators are hoping you can help identify another repeat trash dumper who’s spreading his filth in the Northland.

Garbage has been left behind by a suspect caught on camera near North Mersington Avenue and I-435.

This is a secluded dead end street, with no homes or businesses nearby. There are lots of wildlife, including deer, in the area. That makes it a perfect spot for someone who doesn’t care about keeping their city clean.

Surveillance photos show a young man unloading furniture, carpeting and other garbage on three separate occasions. Each time he arrives in a bright blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. It doesn’t have a front license plate and cameras haven’t been able to get a good look at the rear plate.

But there are clear images of the suspect, and you can be part of our Problem Solvers campaign to stop illegal dumping if you can help identify him.

“I was not surprised to see it was just one person for the amount of trash that’s coming back here,” said Alan Ashurst, the city’s illegal dumping investigator. “It seems pretty popular that an individual will find a place that he’s dumping, he gets away with it once, he feels like he’s safe. So he keeps coming back and dumping. He’s always going to get away with it until their project is done or whatever they’re doing. We can expect them to come back here.”

The photos date back to August, and the most recent incident happened Friday.

Once identified, Ashurst says the man in the photos will get three tickets, each carrying an average fine of $750.

Ashurst says the city would have picked up for free, all of the trash dumped here. All it takes is a phone call to set up a bulk item pickup.

If you can help keep Kansas City clean call the illegal dumping hotline at 816-513-DUMP.