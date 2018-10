Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The top three candidates competing in the Kansas gubernatorial race will face off in a debate Tuesday.

The debate is scheduled to begin around 12:40 p.m. in Wichita.

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters is sponsoring the debate for Republican Kris Kobach, Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent Greg Orman.

