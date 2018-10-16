Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que open this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of Kansas City’s most popular barbecue restaurants will be serving customers on its traditional day off.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B- Que announced on its Facebook page that they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for one time only, this Sunday. The restaurant is typically open Monday through Saturday.

The Sunday barbecue can only be found at the West 47th Street location, better known as the gas station location. The Leawood and Olathe locations will remain closed on Sunday as usual.

Joe’s hasn’t announced a reason for the rare Sunday opening, but don’t expect it to become the norm. According to its Facebook page, they may not be open on a Sunday again for quite some time.